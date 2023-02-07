If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Nintendo Direct set for tomorrow, 8th February

Focusing on Switch games launching in the first half of 2023.

A Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom screenshot.

Nintendo will host its next Direct livestream tomorrow, 8th February at 10pm UK time.

It's set to feature "roughly 40 minutes of information mostly focused on Nintendo Switch games launching in the first half of 2023," Nintendo said via Twitter.

The Nintendo Direct will be available to watch on YouTube.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Coming May 12th, 2023 – Nintendo Switch

As for which games will be featured, Nintendo's latest financial report lists a handful of games set for release in 2023.

First is Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe on 24th February, followed by Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon on 17th March.

Then, of course, there's The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on 12th May. Will we finally find out more about those strange murals, the Ouroboros symbol, and whatever happened to Zelda after she fell underground?

Beyond that, it's unclear what may be shown. Perhaps Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp will finally be released? Will we get a date for Pikmin 4 beyond "2023"?

I'm still keen to find out what's happened to Metroid Prime 4, but no doubt that'll have to wait for another time.

What are you hoping to see in tomorrow's Nintendo Direct?

