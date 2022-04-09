Here's the winning shot from London Games Festival's Virtual Photographer of the Year competition

London Games Festival's Virtual Photographer of the Year competition has been won by the striking Red Dead Redemption 2 screenshot you can see above.

Joe Meizies from the UK scooped top prize in the competition that "challenged aspiring artists to capture the most striking images taken from within a video game to bring those worlds and characters to life".

Applicants could choose from three categories - landscape, portrait and abstract - and the screenshot could be taken from any video game played on any platform.

Post-production work was "permitted but not essential", but most did make use of post-prod techniques, including the winner, who chose "to bring out the vivid red and orange hues from the striking desert shot" of Arthur Morgan and secured a new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti-powered laptop for their efforts.

"The photography competitions have become a real highlight of the London Games Festival," said Michael French, festival director at London Games Festival.

"The standard from last year was high but our entries this year really raised the bar. There was a great mix of creativity and not just in the images put forward but in the post production work as well. We thrilled to be able to share all the entries with everyone and we’re already looking forward to next year!"

Other entries came from games like Cyberpunk 2077, Ghostwire Tokyo, Horizon Forbidden West, and Elden Ring, of course. You can view the stunning submissions from all finalists right here.