Here's someone completing Elden Ring in less than 13 minutes

Someone has completed Elden Ring in less than 13 minutes - and even took out a boss along the way.

In a "world's first" under 13-minute run, YouTuber Mitchriz uses "zips", peculiar techniques that let you catapult across the Lands Between, essentially skipping whole areas.

"[It was an] absolutely crazy run," the speedrunner said. "The zips were clean from the start to the finish, even if it did take a few tries to get the 'mega-zip' at the end. Really happy with this run, a big improvement over previous runs."

As summarised by PC Gamer, this means Elden Ring can be completed quicker than most other FromSoftware games; the world records for Dark Souls, Dark Souls 2, and Dark Souls 3 are 21, 14, and 31 minutes respectively. And given the final zip took a couple of tries, it looks like the time can be improved further... albeit not by me.

ICYMI, Elden Ring boss Radahn was accidentally nerfed in a patch, but now he's back to full strength.

As Ed reported at the time, FromSoftware's previous patch for the game added new features like NPC icons and quests, as well as balance changes, all whilst accidentally nerfing Starscourge Radahn.

Now a new patch is available that fixes "a bug in the balance adjustment of the boss Starscourge Radahn in update 1.03, in which the power of some attacks was unintentionally reduced".

