Here's our best look yet at Mario Strikers Battle League

Here's our best look yet at Mario Strikers Battle LeagueIt's all kicking off.
Nintendo has released an extended look at gameplay from the upcoming Mario Strikers Battle League, the next entry in the Mushroom Kingdom-based football series.
For now, the trailer has only been released in Japanese, but it's still fairly clear what's going on. Characters shown off include Mario, Luigi, Bowser, Peach, Rosalina, Toad, Yoshi, Donkey Kong, Wario and Waluigi.
Mario Strikers Battle League was announced a couple of months back with a launch date set for Nintendo Switch on 10th June, though we've heard little about it since. Once again, series stalwart Next Level Games (of Luigi's Mansion 3 fame) is on development duties.
