Test out Mario Strikers: Battle League Football's online battles in new demo

Test out Mario Strikers: Battle League Football's online battles in new demoBoot it up now.
A demo has been released today for Mario Strikers: Battle League Football, Nintendo's Mario-themed sports game.
Online team battles are included, though you're limited to set times to access next weekend.
Nintendo also announced post-launch updates are on the way, which will include some - as yet unannounced - new characters.
Online team battles allow you to team up with friends online to challenge others, with a maximum of four players per team across two consoles. You can also team up with random players online.
The demo will give players their first taste of gameplay and the unique abilities of the game's 10 playable characters.
Nintendo Switch Online members can download the demo now to try out the training mode, before accessing team battles online at the following times:
- Saturday 4th June 04:00 - 05:00 BST
- Saturday 4th June 12:00 - 13:00 BST
- Saturday 4th June 20:00 - 21:00 BST
- Sunday 5th June 4:00 - 5:00 BST
- Sunday 5th June 12:00 - 13:00 BST
- Sunday 5th June 20:00 - 21:00 BST
Anyone without a Nintendo Switch Online membership can access a free seven day trial of the demo from 2nd June to join the action.
That trial will include all other benefits of membership: cloud saves, classic games, and online play with other games.
Mario Strikers: Battle League Football will release in full on 10th June, exclusive to Nintendo Switch.
Hit the Strike field for online Quick Battles with the #MarioStrikers: Battle League First Kick demo!#NintendoSwitchOnline members can play through the tutorial today, then hit the field for online multiplayer when sessions begin 6/3-6/5. pic.twitter.com/p2Jfc2sg2i— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 27, 2022
