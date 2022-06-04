Mario Strikers: Battle League Football demo multiplayer sessions go live this weekend

Don't forget that if you downloaded the demo for Mario Strikers: Battle League Football last week - Nintendo's Mario-themed sports game - online multiplayer matches will be available this weekend.

The demo gives players their first taste of gameplay and the unique abilities of the game's 10 playable characters, but online team battles are only available during specific hour-long sessions throughout the weekend, with the next being at noon UK time.

The demo's available now to download if you have a Nintendo Switch Online Subscription (those without one can sign for a seven-day free trial). Online team battles allow you to team up with friends online to challenge others - with a maximum of four players per team across two consoles - as well as random competitors.

Here's a breakdown of when the game will be playable online in the UK:

Saturday 4th June 04:00 - 05:00 BST

Saturday 4th June 12:00 - 13:00 BST

Saturday 4th June 20:00 - 21:00 BST

Sunday 5th June 4:00 - 5:00 BST

Sunday 5th June 12:00 - 13:00 BST

Sunday 5th June 20:00 - 21:00 BST

Don't forget that Nintendo also announced post-launch updates are on the way, which will include some - as yet unannounced - new characters. Those confirmed so far include Mario, Luigi, Bowser, Peach, Rosalina, Toad, Yoshi, Donkey Kong, Wario, and Waluigi. It will release in full on 10th June, exclusive to Nintendo Switch.