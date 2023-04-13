Here's a full rundown of Final Fantasy 16's gameplay

Tonight's PlayStation State of Play was focused solely on Final Fantasy 16, offering a comprehensive rundown of what to expect from the next game in the series.

For those who have followed previous reports and the recent PAX East presentation, this State of Play didn't offer any new details beyond putting the world, characters and Eikon battles into context.

But the presentation was aimed instead at PlayStation owners and newcomers to the series. After all, this is Sony's big PlayStation exclusive for the near future, arriving on 22nd June worldwide. Check out the presentation below.

Watch on YouTube Final Fantasy 16 | State of Play | April 13, 2023

A couple of smaller points were hidden away though.

For one, it seemingly provided an answer to the question of whether Clive is the only playable character. Creative director Kazutoyo Maehiro noted back in November that in the early stages of the game, players will control a character other than Clive. A quick snippet of the trailer above shows Clive's younger brother Joshua being controlled, complete with some Phoenix abilities.

The trailer also offers a glimpse of the menus, including accessibility. While combat accessories have been included to tweak game difficulty, the actual accessibility menu seemingly only included a handful of visual options. Also shown were the game's map screen and ability upgrade screen.

Other new tidbits include a look at some side characters in Cid's hideaway, including Karen and Mid complete with Northern British accents, as well as the return of some classic enemies from the franchise, and of course the iconic Moogles.

All that plus a longer look at the game's stunning world, flashy action combat, and extravagant Eikon battles.

Lastly, producer Naoki Yoshida confirmed that the game's main theme song was written and performed by Japanese musician Kenshi Yonezu. Here's a clip of the song: