Here's a brand-new trailer for HBO's The Last of Us show

HBO has released a second teaser for its highly-anticipated adaptation of Naughty Dog's The Last of Us.

Starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, the teaser gives us a glimpse into the dynamic between the two leading characters, as well as a peek at the show's cinematic moments. You can check it out below:

Watch on YouTube The Last Of Us | Official Trailer | Sky Atlantic.

There's even an appearance from a-ha's Take On Me, which some may remember from a particularly emotional scene in the game's sequel, The Last of Us Part 2.

Only a couple of days ago, HBO published a series of new images promoting its adaptation of The Last of Us. The images show each of the main cast as their respective characters and includes Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Merle Dandridge as Marlene (a role she also played in Naughty Dog's video game), Lamar Johnson as Henry, Anna Torv as Tess, Nick Offerman as Bill and Gabriel Luna as Tommy, to name but a few.

In addition to these new roles, it was also confirmed that Melanie Lynskey will portray a new character named Kathleen. She will reportedly be a "ruthless leader of a revolutionary movement in Kansas City", giving us yet more insight into some ways the show will deviate slightly from the game.

Meanwhile, Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson (who play Joel and Ellie in Naughty Dog's games) will also have a cameo in the show.

The Last of Us' TV adaptation will debut on 15th January in the US, which makes for a 16th January launch here in the UK on Sky Atlantic. If you still can't get enough, here's Victoria's excellent breakdown of the first teaser trailer.