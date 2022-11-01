Looks like HBO's The Last of Us adaptation debuts in January

It looks like The Last of Us TV adaptation will be premiering as soon as 15th January.

There have been numerous reports of the show's release date popping up on HBO Max's homepage. These have been verified by Eurogamer.

Watch on YouTube HBO's The Last of Us teaser trailer.

For now, the date is currently only visible to HBO account holders in the US. At the time of writing, the public HBO website still lists the show's release date as "2023".

On the other side of the Atlantic, Sky has also reportedly released a promotion for its services detailing a The Last of Us release date as 16th January. Given the time zones in the US, this would all line up.

HBO Max has the show's premiere listed as 15th January.

The Last of Us adaptation stars Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie. Other cast members include Lamar Johnson as Henry, Keivonn Woodard as Sam, Storm Reid as Riley (from the DLC Left Behind), Anna Torv as Tess, Merle Dandridge as Marlene, Gabriel Luna as Joel's brother Tommy and Nick Offerman as Bill.

Meanwhile, HBO is also introducing some new characters to this adaptation. Graham Greene and Elaine Miles will both have guest roles in the series as Marlon and Florence, a "married couple surviving alone in the wilderness of post-apocalyptic Wyoming."

In addition to these new roles, it was also confirmed that Melanie Lynskey will portray a new character named Kathleen. She will reportedly be a "ruthless leader of a revolutionary movement in Kansas City", giving us yet more insight into some ways the show will deviate slightly from the game.