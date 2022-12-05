Harmonix rhythm game Fuser goes offline in two weeks

Music-mixing rhythm game Fuser will go offline on 19th December, developer Harmonix announced today.

Existing owners of the game will be able to continue playing the game's Campaign and Quick Play modes with any previously-purchased DLC after this date - though offline only.

A blog post on Fuser's website announced the shutdown of live services last week, and confirmed the game and its DLC would all be withdrawn from sale.

13 minutes of Fuser gameplay.

Fuser was released just two years ago - in November 2020 - and was Harmonix's final game before being acquired by Fortnite maker Epic Games a year later.

Harmonix, most famous for its Rock Band and Dance Central series, is now said to be developing "musical journeys and gameplay for Fortnite" - though its unclear if any of these have been released thus far.

"Thank you again for your support and for all the amazing mixes over the years," Harmonix concluded.