Halo studio boss Bonnie Ross announces departure from Microsoft

Bonnie Ross, the founder and head of Halo developer 343 Industries, has announced her departure from the studio and Microsoft.

Ross, who also serves as Microsoft corporate vice president, has been the head of 343 Industries for 15 years, having established the studio - specifically to take over development of the Halo franchise from Bungie - back in 2007.

Announcing her departure from 343 in a statement shared on Twitter, Ross explained, "While I had hoped to stay with Halo until we released the Winter Update, I am letting you know I will be leaving 343 and attending a family medical issue".

"I am incredibly proud of the work everyone at 343 Industries has done with Halo Infinite, the Master Chief Collection, the Halo television series and so much more," Ross continued in her statement. "It has been an honour to serve alongside the team for the last 15 years and to be a part of a universe that I love."

A separate statement from Microsoft addressing her broader departure from the company (thanks WindowsCentral) said, "After more than 28 years in gaming at Microsoft, including 15 years leading 343 Industries and Halo through its most ambitious steps forward, Bonnie Ross will be leaving Microsoft and spending more time with her family."

"We are thankful for her leadership of 343 during which the team launched Halo 4, Halo 5, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, the Halo television series, and Halo Infinite," the statement continued. "We wish her all the best."

WindowsCentral reports 343 Industries' production lead Pierre Hinze has been made studio head following Ross' departure. Additionally, two new leadership related roles have been created: general manager of franchise, which will be filled by Bryan Koski, and head of business and operations, announced as Elizabeth Van Wyck.