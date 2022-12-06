If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

GTA Online getting ray-traced reflections on PS5 and Xbox Series X

Arriving as part of December update.
Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales Reporter
Published on

Rockstar has detailed December's update for GTA Online, which, among other things, introduces ray-traced reflections on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Those looking to add a bit more visual pizazz to GTA Online on current-gen consoles will have the option to activate real-time ray-traced reflections - which will be applied across "many" surfaces - via the Fidelity Mode graphics setting when the update hits.

Elsewhere in December's update, Rockstar is making the retro-styled Declasse Tahoma Coupe available for purchase by all for a limited time in celebration of players collectively amassing four trillion GTA$ in the recent Heists Challenge.

Watch on YouTube
Grand Theft Auto 5 - PS5 vs Xbox Series X - Graphics/Performance/Features Tested.

Beyond that, the bulk of December's update consists of quality of life improvements suggested by the GTA Online community, including the ability to play Agatha's Casino Story Missions solo, faster vehicle delivery times to garages, and more, as detailed in Rockstar's blog post.

GTA Online's December update doesn't have a release date yet but Rockstar says it'll be coming to PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC sometime "later" this month.

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch