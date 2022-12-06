GTA Online getting ray-traced reflections on PS5 and Xbox Series X

Rockstar has detailed December's update for GTA Online, which, among other things, introduces ray-traced reflections on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Those looking to add a bit more visual pizazz to GTA Online on current-gen consoles will have the option to activate real-time ray-traced reflections - which will be applied across "many" surfaces - via the Fidelity Mode graphics setting when the update hits.

Elsewhere in December's update, Rockstar is making the retro-styled Declasse Tahoma Coupe available for purchase by all for a limited time in celebration of players collectively amassing four trillion GTA$ in the recent Heists Challenge.

Watch on YouTube Grand Theft Auto 5 - PS5 vs Xbox Series X - Graphics/Performance/Features Tested.

Beyond that, the bulk of December's update consists of quality of life improvements suggested by the GTA Online community, including the ability to play Agatha's Casino Story Missions solo, faster vehicle delivery times to garages, and more, as detailed in Rockstar's blog post.

GTA Online's December update doesn't have a release date yet but Rockstar says it'll be coming to PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC sometime "later" this month.