Grand Theft Auto leak may be the work of multiple people, suggests GTA Forum

The GTA Forum, where this week's Grand Theft Auto leaks occurred, has suggested the leak may have been the work of more than one person.

The initial leaker is known as Teapot and used the account @teapotuberhacker, but the forum believes another user, with the moniker Lily, also had access to this account.

It’s unclear whether this second user has access to any hacked material, though the forum believes this is not the case.

Watch on YouTube Eurogamer Newscast: How damaging are video game leaks?

Lily claimed to be behind a Telegram account selling the GTA 5 source code for Ethereum.

"We have evidence that suggests the GTAF account has not been stolen, but instead has been shared," reads a new post on the forum.

"We have seen Telegram screenshots of messages posted by 'Lily' showing delay tactics and false information about the GTAF account, and without any activity on the account since Sunday, at this point we have no reason to believe 'Lily' currently possesses any of the hacked materials they claim to hold. We strongly advise against clicking, sharing, or downloading anything 'Lily' or anyone else posts in the Telegram group.

"This is a developing situation, and further inquiries may follow depending on the activity of all parties. We want to minimise the potential for misinformation and further abuse, and therefore we are bringing the speculation to a close for now and locking this thread."

Earlier this week, work in progress videos of GTA 6 were leaked online through the GTA Forum.

The FBI is investigating the cyber attack, which also impacted Uber. Uber believes it may be the work of the hacking group Lapsus$, also behind attacks on Microsoft, Samsung and Nvidia.

The suggestion that @teapotuberhacker may be multiple users adds credence to the claim this is the work of a group rather than an individual.

Meanwhile, developers have been sharing their own work in progress videos in solidarity with Rockstar.