GTA 6 fans think Rockstar's hidden yet another clue in the moon

Grand Theft Auto Online players are once again looking to the moon for a spot of GTA 6 insight.

The GTA community is eager to hear more about the next instalment in the series, and once again have theorised Rockstar left a clue about the upcoming game in its GTA Online promotional material.

The material in question shows a character leaning on a car, while looking up at the Darnell Bros Garment Factory. But, it isn't the character or the factory that has caught the attention of eager fans. It is the moon that shines down on the scene from the upper corner.

The moon in this image is a waning gibbous, and the moon here in the real world will be at the same phase on 22nd November. That's a week on Friday, and fans believe this is a sign from the developer, telling them the date of the next GTA 6 trailer.

While this all may seem a bit of a longshot, this isn't the first time GTA players have turned to the moon for GTA 6 clues. Last year, marketing for 2023's Moon Festival event actually ended up aligning with the day Rockstar revealed the date it would share its first GTA 6 trailer.

So, stay tuned for more (potential) GTA 6 news next Friday, I guess!

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

GTA 6 is currently slated for release in autumn next year. In May, Take-Two said it is "highly confident" it will make this launch window.

Last week, Take-Two head Strauss Zelnick said he isn't worried about getting GTA 6 to work on Microsoft's lesser powered Xbox Series S console.