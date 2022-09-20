FBI investigate hacker allegedly behind Rockstar GTA 6 leak

The hacker who claimed responsibility for this weekend's enormous leak of Grand Theft Auto 6 material is now being investigated by the FBI.

The same attacker also said they were behind last week's high-profile hack of ride app Uber, which has provided an update on its own investigations.

"There are also reports over the weekend that this same actor breached video game maker Rockstar Games," Uber wrote in a newly-updated blog. "We are in close coordination with the FBI and US Department of Justice on this matter and will continue to support their efforts."

Uber said it believed the person responsible to be "affiliated with a hacking group called Lapsus$, which has been increasingly active over the last year or so" and which has similarly breached a list of other technology companies this year such as Microsoft, Samsung and Nvidia.

Yesterday, Rockstar issued its own statement on the hack, and admitted it had suffered a "network intrusion" which had led to the leaked information being taken from its servers.

The GTA maker said it was "extremely disappointed", but that there would be no "long-term effect" on development. No live services, such as Grand Theft Auto Online, were interrupted.

In March this year, BBC News reported on a 16-year-old from Oxford known online as "White" or "Breachbase", who was accused of being one of the Lapsus$ group's leaders.

"White"'s real identity was publicly identified by other hackers, and was one of seven arrested by City of London Police - before all were ultimately released under investigation.

"I had never heard about any of this until recently," the 16-year-old's father said at the time. "He's never talked about any hacking, but he is very good on computers and spends a lot of time on the computer. I always thought he was playing games.

"We're going to try to stop him from going on computers."