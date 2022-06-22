The GOG Summer Sale has 70 percent off Control, Kingdom Come: Deliverance, and more

The GOG Summer Sale is in full swing with more than 3,500 deals up for grabs and savings of up to 90 per cent. GOG is also treating customers to some free flashback giveaways. Today, you can claim the remastered version of the 1992 action-adventure game, Flashback.

There are, of course, lots of great games on sale, too. We've picked out a few of our favourites worth playing when you're taking a break from the sunshine.

Control Ultimate Edition

Control is a visually stunning third-person action-adventure from Remedy Entertainment. Control features open-ended environments Remedy's signature world-building and storytelling which creates an expansive and satisfying gameplay experience. After a corruptive presence has invaded the Federal Bureau of Control, you must use the world as a weapon to fight back. Control is just over £10 now thanks to the GOG sale.

Control Ultimate Edition- £10.49 on GOG (Was £34.99)

The Outer Worlds

The Outer Worlds, from the makers of the legendary game Fallout: New Vegas- Obsidian Entertainment- is a must-play if you love Sci-Fi and RPGs. The Outer Worlds takes the best bits from New Vegas, like the large open-world and the impact your choices have on it, and throw them into the galactic colony of Halcyon, which is owned and operated by a corporate board. Thanks to the Outer Worlds' in-depth character creation and the wide variety of weapons you can play the game in lots of different ways and experience multiple endings. Now with a 67 percent discount, The Outer Worlds is really cheap for how much content you get.

The Outer Worlds- £16.49 on GOG (Was £49.99)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is one of the best mediaeval RPGs because of its attention to historical detail. In the game you play as Henry, the son of a blacksmith and find yourself in a raging civil war. You watch helplessly as invaders storm your village and slaughter your friends and family. Barely surviving, Henry must embark on a journey to become stronger, gain political allies, and avenge his parents. The Royal Edition also comes with five DLCs, including extra treasure maps and questlines, and you can grab it all for just £10.49.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance- £10.49 on GOG (Was £34.99)

Some great games on sale there, but there's even more good deals to find in the GOG Summer Sale. We've listed some more titles we think are worth considering down below, like The Witcher 3 GOTY edition for just £7, and Cyberpunk 2077 for half price:

All the games in the GOG sale are bought using a GOG account and you'll need to play them through the GOG Galaxy 2.0 launcher, which you can download here.

We hope this guide helps you grab a good deal on a new PC game! There's another sales event fast approaching, with Amazon Prime Day arriving on the 12th of July. We're on hand to get you prepped for all the discounts and gaming deals we expect to see. Make sure you're following the Jelly Deals Twitter page too, where we'll cover Prime Day in full and other sales events in the future.