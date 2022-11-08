If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

God of War Ragnarök how to solve Alfheim Temple of Light white marble Legendary Chest puzzle

Exact solution if you're Tyrd of this puzzle.
Jessica Orr avatar
Guide by Jessica Orr Guides Writer
Published on

This is a tricky one to work out, even with Atreus and Tyr offering hints on how to solve this Temple of Light Legendary Chest puzzle while travelling through Alfheim in God of War Ragnarök.

It’s very easy to get stuck while trying to solve this puzzle involving the white marble and purple Twilight Stone, so we’ve got an exact solution for this Legendary Chest puzzle in the Temple of Light below.

For more help in God of War Ragnarök, check out our pages on how to beat the Alva boss in the Temple of Light, Nornir Chest locations and solutions, and Muspelheim Seed locations.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube
God of War Ragnarök on PS5 - The Digital Foundry Tech Review.

Alfheim Temple of Light white marble Legendary Chest location in God of War Ragnarök

The white marble Legendary Chest puzzle is located in the room after the battle with the light Elves, when Tyr said he would handle it, but Kratos and Atreus ended up fighting them anyway.

You'll find this Legendary Chest right after this fight with the Light Elves.

Instead of finding a way through the large bright door ahead, turn left and jump down to where the golden wheel is. Ignore the wheel and instead head through the door beside it to start the Legendary Chest puzzle.

How to solve Alfheim Temple of Light white marble Legendary Chest puzzle in God of War Ragnarök

This Legendary Chest in the Temple of Light is hard to get because even if you follow Tyr’s suggestion and embed your axe on the white marble surface, it’s not clear what to do next, as the correct solution requires precision.

Your goal is to throw your axe at the purple Twilight Stone so it sticks to the white marble behind the lift’s chain, then recall your axe at the right position so it breaks this chain and drops the lift, and the Legendary Chest with it.

To speed things along, here’s exactly how to solve the white marble Legendary Chest puzzle inside The Temple of Light in Alfheim:

  1. Raise the purple Twilight Stone with the chain so it’s facing to the right, towards the chest.
  2. Aim your axe at the middle of the Twilight Stone while holding the chain until the line turns blue.
  3. Throw your axe to embed it on the white marble, then let go of the chain so the Twilight Stone falls and the lift rises.
  4. Recall your axe to break the silver circle above the lift.

You can now jump down the platform in front of you and open the Legendary Chest to get the 'Hilt of Gram' Relic, which grants a burst of Rage and applies Stun to nearby enemies when used.

Good luck exploring the rest of the Temple of Light!

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author

Jessica Orr avatar

Jessica Orr

Guides Writer

Jessica is a guides writer from Northern Ireland who likes screaming at her TV. Often at horror movies, occasionally at a Fortnite win. When not damaging her vocal cords, Jessica likes stressing over her inventory in RPGs, and getting lost in open worlds.

Comments

More On God of War Ragnarok

Latest Articles

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch