Get the limited edition Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Switch OLED console for just £295 - that's £25 off its RRP

If your current Switch console is about to run out of steam, or you're finally about to jump into the world of Nintendo with its year of big releases, then Very have a deal for you.

The company is currently selling the limited OLED edition of the Switch console with a design inspired by the recent release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for just £294.99. That's £25 off the standard retail price. It's already uncommon for Nintendo consoles to be discounted, especially their limited edition offerings.

This Zelda-branded console has a geometric pattern on the console itself, gold Joy-Con controllers, and a logo placed on the front of the dock. It's stunning, and will probably be impossible to find once stock runs out, similar to previous limited edition versions of Switch consoles.

If you're not particularly bothered by Zelda, the white OLED version of the console is available for just £284.99 from Amazon, which is also £25 off the standard retail price. With games such as Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Pikmin 4, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder being released just in 2023 alone, there's hundreds of hours of fun offered by Nintendo's excellent Switch games.

Both consoles offer the same, vibrant OLED panel that packs punchier colours and accuracy compared to the standard and Switch Lite displays. The controls are made even more durable. There's also 64GB of internal storage here, as well as a dedicated LAN port in the dock. These upgrades alone have made the OLED Switch a great improvement over previous models. If you want to give your console a extra storage boost, check out this cheap SD card deal I spotted earlier.

I've also spotted the Tears of the Kingdom themed Switch Pro controller is back in stock for £65 at Amazon - don't imagine these will stick around for long either and you'll be much better equipped with one of these for long gaming sessions. Again, not fussed by Zelda? The standard Switch Pro controller is currently down to just £50.

Amazon's annual Prime Day event takes place next week on July 11th and 12th, so there'll be plenty of deals across both gaming and tech. We've already compiled some deals and what more to expect in our handy deals guide here at Eurogamer. We also have a guide for you to shop the best early Prime Day deals for Nintendo Switch.