Score a cheap SanDisk Ultra 512GB micro SD card ahead of Prime Day for just £35 from Amazon

There are only a handful of companies we can trust when it comes to digital storage, and SanDisk are one of the few reliable makers of micro SD cards, and almost certainly the biggest, along with Samsung. Although you can get micro SD cards for a really low price, it's always best to buy something with a large capacity that gives enough space as your media and games library grow.

Right now, the SanDisk Ultra micro SDXC card is currently down to just £34.93 over at Amazon, which is 10 per cent off the previous price. This is great for what is pretty much an essential purchase for many people these days.

You can use a micro SD card in many devices. For example, the Nintendo Switch consoles don't come with much internal storage, either 32GB or 64GB, so to store all of your games in one place, you'll certainly need a memory card with you on the go. The benefit of this is to avoid carrying multiple cards, which can easily become lost thanks to their tiny size. And besides, to store your digital purchases, you'll have to keep them somewhere to avoid the hassle of constantly re-downloading your games.

The same applies if you have a Steam Deck or Asus ROG Ally- 512GB is going to be necessary given how much bigger PC game file sizes are, with some titles exceeding 100GB. But the cards can also be used to increase your storage on an Android phone or your digital camera, and the 150MB/s speed make this an ideal option for tasks such as 4K video recording and playback.

This is an early sign of Amazon beginning to discount many items before its annual Prime Day event. This year's summer sale take places on July 11th and 12th, and we can expect to see a range of discounts on games and tech products. We've compiled a handy deals guide to make sure you get the most out of the sale, especially if you're already looking out for your next gaming upgrade.