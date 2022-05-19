Get the 55-inch LG C1 OLED for £899, nearly 50% off its UK RRP

The LG C1 OLED is the top Digital Foundry 4K TV pick - and now it's down to an incredible low price at Amazon UK, nearly 50% off its original RRP of £1699. That's an incredible deal for a 4K TV with four HDMI 2.1 ports for 4K 120Hz gaming, a beautiful OLED panel and support for VRR on Xbox, PlayStation and PC.

The C1 OLED remains our top pick even after the launch of the C2, for a few reasons. First, the C2 lacks the 120Hz Black Frame Insertion (BFI) feature that we really appreciated on the C1. Second, and perhaps more importantly, it's currently £1000 more expensive - and even with a brighter OLED panel, the C2 just isn't worth paying more than double the price.

Here's what we wrote about the LG C1 in our Best 4K TV coverage:

LG Display's OLED panels provide incredible contrast, unparalleled pixel response times and gorgeous colour reproduction, and all of that is present and correct on the C1. The TV also supports Black Frame Insertion (BFI) up to 120Hz, an option that boosts the clarity of fast-moving objects, while variable refresh rate support includes HDMI VRR for consoles, plus FreeSync and G-Sync for PC users, so you can expect smooth motion from 40Hz to 120Hz without tearing, judder or excessive input lag.

The C1 has four HDMI 2.1 ports, allowing for 4K 120fps gaming using a single cable on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and current-gen PC graphics cards. Input lag is also extremely low, more akin to a high-end gaming monitor than a traditional 4K TV, making LG's OLEDs a great choice even for competitive gaming.

4K HDR content is where the C1 sing, but the television also handles lower-resolution content with aplomb thanks to excellent upscaling and full OSSC and Framemeister compatibility for retro gaming. LG's webOS software is also arguably the best available, thanks to a responsive interface that includes easy Wiimote-style selection and rapid multitasking.

There's another tantalising option too: You can get the C1 OLED for £969 at John Lewis with a £100 gift card for My John Lewis members, reducing the effective price to £869 if you're planning to pick up something else at the British retailer later.

If you're not fussed about the gaming features, you can get an even bigger 65-inch OLED with the LG A1 for the same discounted price, £899. This model doesn't allow for 4K 120Hz gaming, VRR support or Black Frame Insertion, but offers the same high quality OLED panel at an even larger size. This is a great choice if you use your TV mostly for watching television shows and movies, with occasional gaming.

We reckon these are incredible deals, so do look at some reviews if you're interested and pick up one of these gorgeous OLEDs at a discounted price while you can!