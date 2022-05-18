Get a £100 gift card when you buy the LG C1 4K TV at John Lewis

The LG C1 is always an easy recommendation when it comes to 4K TVs thanks to its outstanding performance, and there's even more reason to buy when a promotion is available, like the one at John Lewis right now.

If you're a new or existing My John Lewis Member, you can get a free £100 E-Gift card when you buy any LG C1 OLED TV. A My John Lewis membership is free to sign up to, so it's super easy to get this offer.

The price of the LG C1 at John Lewis is the same as Amazon's price right now, except there's no free £100 gift card at Amazon. So, if you're wanting to purchase a C1, you'll get more bang for your buck by purchasing from John Lewis.

The promotion for a free gift card runs until the end of the month, and you can redeem your £100 e-gift card between the 5th of July 2022 to the 19th of July 2022.

Eurogamer's Will Judd called the LG C1 the best 4K TV for HDR gaming, but they will be just as good for watching movies and TV thanks to having HDMI 2.1, Dolby Atmos sound, and 4K OLED panels. The price of LG C1s has also dropped a lot over the last year since they were released, so they offer even better value now.

If you want to compare similar TVs before getting an LG C1 with a free gift-card, then give Digital Foundry's best 4K TVs for HDR gaming guide a read. If you're still looking for a new console to your new TV through its paces, then make use of our Xbox stock checker and our PS5 Stock Checker pages. And finally, make sure you're following the Jelly Deals Twitter so you can find even more discounts and offers.