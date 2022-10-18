Get a free FIFA 23 Ultimate Team pack with Prime Gaming this month

It's been three weeks since FIFA 23 came out, and many Ultimate team players are still figuring out who the best players to get early are, as well as the best formations to play and how to perfect those new power shots.

Whether you're a seasoned Ultimate team player, or starting for the first time in FIFA 23, you can get off to a head start thanks to the free Prime Gaming pack thanks to Prime Gaming.

Prime Gaming is included with the usual Amazon Prime membership service, so if you're a Prime member you just need to link your Prime Gaming account with the EA account you use to play FIFA, claim the pack and it will be there waiting for you next time you open Ultimate team.

If you're not a Prime member, you can get yourself a free 30 day trial of the service which includes Prime Gaming, letting you grab this Ultimate Team pack (and the pack for November if you wait for a few days). After the trial, Prime costs £8.99/$14.99 per month or £95/$139 a year.

Prime Gaming members can get one of these packs every month over the year to help build their Ultimate team squad. This month managers can grab a pack with 7x Gold Rare Players, 2x Player Pick with min OVR 81+, 12x Rare Consumables, and a 1x Kylian Mbappe 5 games on loan card.

That's a lot of good stuff to help fill out your squad, and five matches with Mbappe is a great way to help you get those important Rivals wins on the weekend.

Another bonus of an Amazon Prime subscription is the Prime Video streaming service. Now's a great time to be a football fan and a Prime member because all of this week's Premier League games are being streamed on Prime Video, kicking off with Brighton Vs Nottingham Forest tonight at 19:30.

We hope you enjoy your free pack while enjoying the matches this week! For more great deals like this, follow the Jelly Deals Twitter account where we post all the best deals we see during the week.