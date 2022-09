FIFA 23 launched in the UK and US on 30th September 2022 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Series X/S, PC and Nintendo Switch. Here you can find out which retailers are selling the latest FIFA title, and how much the standard and ultimate editions cost.

If you purchased the Ultimate Edition you would have had 3 days early access meaning you could play from the 27th September, which is the same day that EA Play subscribers could access the 10-hour trial. If you're still on the fence on buying FIFA 23 and you have EA Play membership (which also comes with Xbox Game Pass for PC) you can still access the 10-hour trial.

You can purchase physical and digital versions of FIFA 23 via the following retailers and links below

FIFA 23 Standard Edition

FIFA 23 Sam Kerr Edition

When you buy the Sam Kerr edition of FIFA 23, you get the same base game as the standard edition. The only difference is the box art, which features Chelsea forward: Sam Kerr. This version is only available in the UK, and only on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

FIFA 23 Sam Kerr Edition on PS5 - £69.99 from Amazon

FIFA 23 Sam Kerr Edition on Xbox Series X - £69.99 from Amazon

FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition

FIFA 23 PlayStation and Xbox Digital Edition discount

You can score a 10 per cent discount when you purchase FIFA 23 through your copy of FIFA 22. Simply boot up your copy of FIFA 22 on your console or PC and click "Purchase FIFA 23" from the game's main menu to receive the discount at checkout. If you're an EA Play subscriber, you can save an additional 10 per cent discount, making it 20 per cent off overall.

If you don't have any of the above, you can buy digital versions from the PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store.

