Get a 4K Asus gaming monitor for £269 at CCL in their Black Friday sale

We're only a day away from Black Friday 2022, but the deals have already started flying at lots of different retailers and we're busy bringing you the best offers we can find.

It's a good time to be a gamer with so many exciting and good-looking games coming out, so you'll want to be playing them on the best possible display you can get. If you want to be an early adopter of 4K gaming then CCL Computers have a big Black Friday discount on a 4K gaming monitor from ASUS that will help you upgrade your setup.

Right now you can get this ASUS TUF Gaming VG289Q 28-inch 4K IPS Gaming Monitor for just £269, which is a total discount of £143:

This monitor is capable of 4K output via HDMI so you can plug in your PS5, Xbox Series X, or your new PC graphics card to it to get the best quality possible. The monitor has HDR 10 so you get a wider colour range and higher contrast than traditional monitors.

The TUF Gaming VG289Q only has a refresh rate of 60Hz, and a response time of around 5ms. This is perfectly good for running most games at 4K normally, but if you do have the machine power for high refresh rate 4K gaming then you'll need to find something with a bit more speed.

This monitor also has a display port and a headphone jack onboard so you can plug in some headphones or speakers to the monitor for an audio option, without having to reach behind into your PC or use a headset for your console.

This is a good deal on a 4K monitor that brings its price in line with some high-end 1440p monitors right now. If you liked this deal, we've got even more covered on our Black Friday 2022 gaming deals hub, and we'll also be posting our favourite deals over on the Jelly Deals Twitter all weekend long.