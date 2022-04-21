CCL Computers is offering 5 per cent off MSI products today

MSI is one of the leading brands in PC gaming thanks to their excellent range of PC components, which also allows them to make quality gaming laptops and gaming desktops. They also maunfacture monitors with FreeSync and G-Sync, and accessories like keyboards and mice.

No matter what you're looking for to upgrade your setup, MSI will have something to suit your style and budget. And for today only, you can save 5 percent on everything MSI at CCL Computers with the code 'MSIAPR'. CCL have a lot of MSI products available, so we've rounded up some the best deals below.

If you've been waiting to upgrade your GPU but couldn't stomach the prices being so high, then it's a good idea to take advantage of this sale. GPU prices have started going down already, and this MSI Radeon RX 6600 card is now under £300 on CCL. If you add the code 'MSIAPR' at checkout, that will bring it down to £294.49. You'll also get a month of Xbox Game Pass for PC as well!

Some of MSI's best prodcuts are their gaming laptops. They offer great bang-for-buck performance and their thermal systems have continued to improve year after year. There are lots of MSI laptops on the CCL site, but we think this MSI Katana GF66 15.6" RTX 3070 gaming laptop offers the best value for money out of the selection, and with the discount code 'MSIAPR' it comes down to just £1044.05.

If you're wanting to get a new gaming desktop with a 30-series GPU instead, MSI have you covered there as well. There are around a dozen MSI gaming PCs on CCL, and the one we like the look of best is the MSI MPG Trident 3 Arctic 11th PC. It has a striking all-white look, and comes packed with an RTX 3060 GPU, Intel Core i7 CPU, and 16GB of RAM. You can get this console-looking gaming tower for £1410.90 using the discount code today.

So if you've got a new laptop or PC, or you're going to build one, you'll need a mouse and keyboard to go with it. Once again MSI and CCL have you sorted with mouse and keyboard bundles. You can get this lovely MSI Vigor GK30 bundle in white to match the Trident 3 PC. If you want to get even more value for money, then this MSI Battlepack 4-in-1 gaming bundle comes with the Vigor GK30 mouse and keyboard in black, and also has an MSI Immserse GH20 headset and a mousepad, all for just £76.24.

If your chosen MSI product has a less than £30 saving with code MSIAPR, and you also have non MSI products in your basket, you could save a little extra with our exlusive code, GAMER30, which gives you £30 off a £600+ spend, or code, GAMER15, which gives you £15 off a £300+ spend. You'll need to test which code gives you the bigger saving overall.

The code 'MSIAPR' works on every MSI product so make sure to checkout the full range if you didn't fancy the items we talked about here. If you want to be up-to-date on more CCL sales, and the best deals on consoles, games, accessories and more, then be sure to follow the Jelly Deals Twitter account so you don't miss out.