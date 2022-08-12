Genshin Impact Mechanical Painting puzzle solutions for Evermotion event

You need to solve Mechanical Painting puzzles as part of the Evermotion Mechanical Painting event in Genshin Impact if you want to earn rewards like Primogems and a new Furnishing for your Serenitea Pot.

Below, we've detailed how to start the event, and will add every Mechanical Painting Restoration puzzle solution when they get added to Genshin Impact.

How to start Evermotion Mechanical Painting event

To gain access to the Mechanical Painting puzzles and the rewards for solving them, you'll have to be at least Adventure Rank 18, and have completed the Archon Quest 'Prologue: Act III - Song of the Dragon and Freedom'.

If you meet these requirements, head to the gear symbol in the south of Mondstadt city and talk with Felix Yogue to start the Evermmotion Mechanical Painting event. Complete a small collection quest for him by killing all the Hilichurls just outside the city, then return to Felix to gain access to the Mechanical Painting puzzles.

Go to the gear symbol in the south of Mondstadt city to start the Mechanical Painting event.

There is one Mechanical Painting puzzle available on the first day of the event, with one new puzzle getting added every day until Wednesday, 17th August, for a total of six. You'll then have until Monday, 22nd August to solve all the puzzles and claim your rewards.

Genshin Impact Mechanical Painting Restoration puzzle solution 1

For the first Mechanical Painting Restoration puzzle, you only need to insert gears in the lower level, and can skip position three and five.

Here's the solution to Mechanical Painting Restoration puzzle 1 in Genshin Impact:

Gear position Correct gear Correct level Position 1 Medium gear Lower level Position 2 Small gear Lower level Position 3 No gear N/A Position 4 Large Gear Lower level Position 5 No gear N/A Position 6 Medium gear Lower level

For successfully restoring the first mechanical painting you'll get x3 Chains of the Dandelion Gladiator, x60 Primogems, and 30,000 Mora as a reward.

We'll update this page with more Mechanical Painting puzzle solutions when we solve them.