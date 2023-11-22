Genshin Impact legless wild non-fish creature locations
Where to find legless non-fish creatures for the Graph Adversarial event.
You need to find legless wild non-fish creatures in Genshin Impact to take pictures of for the Graph Adversarial Technology Experiment Log event during version 4.2.
This is the hardest location challenge yet, as there aren't a lot of things that count as legless wild non-fish creatures in Genshin Impact.
To speed things along, we've got a list of what counts as a legless wild non-fish creature below, along with legless wild non-fish creature locations in Genshin Impact with map pictures.
On this page:
Genshin Impact legless wild non-fish creature list
We only know of three things that count as a legless wild non-fish creatures in Genshin Impact:
- Crystalflies
- Unagi
- Flying Serpent
We strongly recommend hunting Crystalflies for this last day of the event, as they're far easier to find than Unagi and Flying Serpents, and there are plenty of groups of them, which makes finishing this event a breeze.
Genshin Impact legless wild non-fish creature locations
You can only take pictures of 10 legless wild non-fish creatures for the Graph Adversarial Technology Experiment Log event. As we mentioned above, we recommend snapping photos of Crystalflies, like Anemo Crystalfly and Dendro Crystalfly, as they are easily found in groups, so you can complete your final event task quickly.
Here's map pictures of the best places to find legless wild non-fish creature locations in Genshin Impact:
Legless wild non-fish creature locations in Mondstadt
Here's a map picture showing the best place to find legless wild non-fish creature locations in Mondstadt:
Legless wild non-fish creature locations in Liyue
Here's a map picture showing the best place to find legless wild non-fish creature locations in Liyue:
Legless wild non-fish creature locations in Sumeru
Here's a map picture showing the best place to find legless wild non-fish creature locations in Sumeru:
Legless wild non-fish creature locations in Fontaine
Here's a map picture showing the best place to find legless wild non-fish creature locations in Fontaine:
Enjoy those Primogems, and remember to gift your spare samples to friends if you've claimed the event's seventh reward, as your spare samples are useless after you've got all your rewards.