Genshin Impact legless wild non-fish creature locations

Where to find legless non-fish creatures for the Graph Adversarial event.

blurred map of teyvat in the background with anemo, geo and dendro crystalflies over the top of it
Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse
Guide by Jessica Orr Senior Guides Writer
You need to find legless wild non-fish creatures in Genshin Impact to take pictures of for the Graph Adversarial Technology Experiment Log event during version 4.2.

This is the hardest location challenge yet, as there aren't a lot of things that count as legless wild non-fish creatures in Genshin Impact.

To speed things along, we've got a list of what counts as a legless wild non-fish creature below, along with legless wild non-fish creature locations in Genshin Impact with map pictures.

Genshin Impact legless wild non-fish creature list

We only know of three things that count as a legless wild non-fish creatures in Genshin Impact:

  • Crystalflies
  • Unagi
  • Flying Serpent

We strongly recommend hunting Crystalflies for this last day of the event, as they're far easier to find than Unagi and Flying Serpents, and there are plenty of groups of them, which makes finishing this event a breeze.

event menu of the graph adversarial event asking to find legless wild non fish creatures forthe rewards detailed to the right
Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Genshin Impact legless wild non-fish creature locations

You can only take pictures of 10 legless wild non-fish creatures for the Graph Adversarial Technology Experiment Log event. As we mentioned above, we recommend snapping photos of Crystalflies, like Anemo Crystalfly and Dendro Crystalfly, as they are easily found in groups, so you can complete your final event task quickly.

kamera view of an anemo crystalfly and a statue of seven with colour samples noted to the left
Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Here's map pictures of the best places to find legless wild non-fish creature locations in Genshin Impact:

Legless wild non-fish creature locations in Mondstadt

Here's a map picture showing the best place to find legless wild non-fish creature locations in Mondstadt:

map view of legless wild non fish creature locations in mondstadt
Image credit: Hoyolab.com

Legless wild non-fish creature locations in Liyue

Here's a map picture showing the best place to find legless wild non-fish creature locations in Liyue:

map view of legless wild non fish creature locations in liyue
Image credit: Hoyolab.com

Legless wild non-fish creature locations in Sumeru

Here's a map picture showing the best place to find legless wild non-fish creature locations in Sumeru:

map view of legless wild non fish creature locations in sumeru
Image credit: Hoyolab.com

Legless wild non-fish creature locations in Fontaine

Here's a map picture showing the best place to find legless wild non-fish creature locations in Fontaine:

map view of legless wild non fish creature locations in fontaine
Image credit: Hoyolab.com

Enjoy those Primogems, and remember to gift your spare samples to friends if you've claimed the event's seventh reward, as your spare samples are useless after you've got all your rewards.

Genshin Impact

Android, iOS, PS4, PS5, PC, Nintendo Switch

