Genshin Impact dev suffers massive data breach

Genshin Impact developer HoYoverse has suffered a massive data breach.

Over the weekend, huge batches of information were shared online that revealed details of new characters, quests, and events from version 3.3 until 3.8.

HoYoverse has DMCA striked posts containing information from the data breach, although any future updates are of course subject to change.

However, many Genshin Impact leakers have since removed their posts when personal user data for multiple HoYoverse QA testers was discovered as part of the breach.

"After further consideration with friends, I decided to remove ALL my tweets from today just to be safe," said leaker Ubatcha on Twitter. "To make it clear, I do not condone whatever methods in which the data was obtained and I was not involved in obtaining nor distributing the original data."

As reported by GamesRadar, this is a near-unprecedented amount of illegally dumped information, amounting to roughly 36 weeks of content for the free-to-play live-service game.

Eurogamer has contacted HoYoverse for an update on the situation.

This marks yet another high profile leak, following a data breach at Grand Theft Auto developer Rockstar last month.