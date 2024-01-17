Genshin Impact 4.4 livestream date and time, 4.4 Banner leaks

The Genshin Impact 4.4 livestream date and time has been announced and will provide the usual information on the upcoming Banner schedule and events.

Version 4.4 is expected to debut new 5-Star and 4-Star characters in its Banners, as well as provide information on the usual new and returning events, alongside Banner rerun news.

We'll cover the exact 4.4 livestream date and time in Genshin Impact below, and also provide all of the information we know about 4.4 Banner leaks for the upcoming Banners.

Genshin Impact 4.4 livestream date and time in UK, GMT, ET and PT

The Genshin Impact 4.4 livestream is on Friday, 19th January at 12.00pm (GMT) / 7.00am (ET) on the official Genshin Impact Twitch channel.

In other timezones, the Genshin Impact 4.4 livestream date and time is:

West Coast US : Friday 19th January at 4am (PT)

: Friday 19th January at 4am (PT) Central US : Friday 19th January at 6am (CT)

: Friday 19th January at 6am (CT) East Coast US : Friday 19th January at 7am (ET)

: Friday 19th January at 7am (ET) Japan : Friday 19th January at 9pm (JST)

: Friday 19th January at 9pm (JST) Australia : Friday 19th January at 11pm (AET)

: Friday 19th January at 11pm (AET) UK : Friday 19th January at 12pm (GMT)

: Friday 19th January at 12pm (GMT) Europe: Friday 19th January at 1pm (CET)

The 4.4 livestream is then set to go live on the official Genshin Youtube channel an hour later at 1pm (GMT) / 8am (ET).

Image credit: HoYoverse

Genshin Impact 4.4 Banner leaks

We'll have to wait for the 4.4 livestream for official details on who the character event Banners will be, but there has been some leaks and official information that has provided details on the likely upcoming 4.4 Banners for Phase 1 and Phase 2.

Based on the always reliable drip marketing on Genshin Impact's official X (formerly Twitter) account, it's almost certain that Xianyun (Cloud Retainer) and Gaming will be featured on the 4.4 Phase 1 Banners in Genshin Impact.

Left to right: Xianyun and Gaming. | Image credit: HoYoverse

According to leaks from Uncle SH and videreleaks relayed by ukrisreng on the Genshin_Impact_Leaks subreddit and lionboymains on the lionboymains subreddit, Xianyun is a 5-Star Anemo catalyst user and Gaming is a 4-Star Pyro archer.

As for reruns, there have been multiple leaks from users dimbreath and Full Stop Chan relayed by SaveYourPrimos on X (formerly Twitter) that point to Xiao, Nahida, and Yae Miko all getting reruns in version 4.4.

It's unclear what order they are in, but here's our estimate on what the 4.4 Banner schedule will be, based on these leaks:

Xianyun - Phase 1

Nahida - Phase 1

Gaming - Phase 1

Xiao - Phase 2

Yae Miko - Phase 2

Xianyun is almost certainly running during Phase 1, but Xiao, Nahida, and Yae Miko's Banners might swap around.

As a reminder, none of this information is official, so we'll have to wait until the 4.4 livestream for solid details on who will be on the next Banners in Genshin Impact.