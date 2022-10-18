If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Fortnite's Halloween event adds Ash Williams

And gives you werewolf powers.
News by Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Published on
Fortnite's new claws.

Fortnitemares, the annual Halloween event from Fortnite, launches in-game today with a selection of spooky new abilities, characters, map changes and modes.

The usual array of in-game quests will offer a smattering of free cosmetics, but you'll need to cough up in the game's item shop to buy the Evil Dead's Ash Williams, plus both Meeseeks and Queen Summer from Rick & Morty.

Here he is in action:

Watch on YouTube
Ash Williams joins Fortnite.

On the Fortnite island, altars spread across the map will grant players with werewolf-like claws to slash close-up opponents on the ground and in mid-air via a double jump.

A second, selectable ability also lets you track enemies for a short time. (If you're being tracked, you'll hear a heartbeat which will grow in volume the closer your opponent is.)

Outside of the game's main modes, this year's featured Halloween offering is a Zero Build version of Horde Rush, the fun PVE survival mode from last year where you had to last against waves of incoming monsters.

Back then, building was a sure-fire way to survive Horde Rush's surprisingly tricky finale - so it'll be interesting to see how this works without structures to run away on. Epic Games has promised this mode will stick around for a while after the main Fortnitemares event finishes, with further rewards in store for those who become adept at staying alive.

