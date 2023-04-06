Five Nights at Freddy's movie gets a release date for this year

Blumhouse Productions founder and CEO Peter Blum has revealed the release date for the Five Nights at Freddy's film adaptation.

The adaptation of the game was first announced in 2015, and has since faced several setbacks and delays. In October 2021, Blum revealed progress on the movie was being held back FNAF creator Scott Cawthorn, who reportedly refused multiple scripts.

Filmmaker Chris Columbus, whose directing credits include Home Alone and Mrs Doubtfire, had previously been on board as director, but his departure was from the project was also confirmed in 2021.

We've heard little of the movie since then.

Now, Blum has announced the film's release date via a post on Twitter. "#FNAF FANS: You asked and we delivered," he wrote, before revealing the film will be out on 27th October this year.

As promised:#FNAF FANS: You asked and we delivered. #FNAFMovie is coming this Halloween on October 27. 2023!!!!!



205 days until the party.



Since then, an official Twitter account for the film has been opened, whilst a promotional picture was shared on Instagram by Blumhouse.

Matthew Lillard, known for playing Stu in Scream and Shaggy in the 2002 live-action Scooby-Doo movie, and Josh Hutcherson, who played Peeta in The Hunger Games series, are set to star as main characters Willam Afton and Mike Schmidt.