Here's that Five Nights at Freddy's cookbook you've always dreamed about

Here's a sentence I never thought I'd write: a Five Nights at Freddy's cookbook is set to release in September 2023.

The official Five Night at Freddy's Cookbook - called, unsurprisingly, the Official Five Nights at Freddy's Cookbook – features 40+ recipes for just the type of tucker you'd expect at the Pizzaplex, including Fredbear's Pepperoni X-Press, Chica's Ultimate Thai Chicken Burger, Foxy's Fruity Cove Cooler, and El Chip's Fully Loaded Tortillas.

Let's Play Five Nights At Freddy's - Late To The Party

"The one and only OFFICIAL Five Nights at Freddy's Cookbook, with over 40 recipes inspired by the hit games," says the blurb. "Delight in over forty tasty recipes inspired by the Five Nights at Freddy's games, with gorgeous, eye-popping photography!

"The official Five Nights at Freddy's Cookbook is packed with mouthwatering recipes that are hauntingly delicious."

The official hardback Five Night at Freddy's Cookbook will go on sale on 5th September and features full-colour photography of the completed recipes, so – if you're like me, anyway - you can see for yourself just how much you suck at following directions.

Photo credit: Amazon

In case you wondered, yes, series creator Scott Cawthon is on-board for the project, alongside Rob Morris, according to Comicbook.

Of course, this isn't the first video game to roll out an accompanying cookbook; Halo, Destiny 2, and Final Fantasy 14 are just some of the franchises that have already spawned food-related spin-offs.

For more game-flavoured food talk, sit down with Bertie to find out more about Pixelated Provisions, a blog where you can find hundreds of video game-inspired recipes from all kinds of games.