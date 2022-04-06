If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

An official Halo cookbook has been revealed

They do say an army marches on its stomach...
Victoria Kennedy
Get ready to cook up a feast worthy of a Spartan army, as 343 Industries has unveiled its new Halo cookbook.

"Time to upgrade your armoury right alongside your pantry,” the developer tweeted. "Announcing the official Halo Cookbook from Insight Editions."

Along with a photo of the upcoming book, 343 also revealed Halo fans can preorder their copies now, with the book itself releasing this August.

So, what can we expect from this new, culinary, trip through the galactic Halo Universe? Well, according to the Amazon sales page, those who purchase the book will be party to over 70 recipes from "portable snacks you can take with you in the Warthog to decadent spreads to feed the entire squadron".

But, if you can’t wait until August to have a taste of what the meals of a Spartan may be like, don't worry - we have you covered.

Earlier this year, Steve Downes (the voice of Master Chief in Halo's 1 2 3 4 and 5) shared his recipe for Master Chief Chilli. Check out his recipe in the tweet below. As you may expect, this recipe comes with a hearty portion of protein and plenty of veg – ideal for a Spartan on the move.

This book is one of the many video games inspired culinary delights fans can enjoy. Along with Halo, there are also cookbooks available for Tomb Raider, Destiny and Final Fantasy 14. And, as recently as yesterday, Ed reported on an upcoming Witcher cookbook as well.

