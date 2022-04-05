Official Witcher recipe book being cooked up

An official Witcher cookbook is currently proving and will be released from the oven later this year.

Created by Anita Sarna and Karolina Krupecka of food blog Nerds' Kitchen (and Witcher Kitchen), it's officially licensed by CD Projekt Red and will feature 80 recipes inspired by Geralt’s travels in the games.

The book will include "meticulously-researched, immersive recipes that give fans a taste of the distinct flavours a witcher might sample as he travels the countryside in search of monsters to slay and coin to earn," according to the pre-order page.

"These dishes celebrate local and seasonal ingredients while adding unique twists that form a culinary map of the Continent and beyond."

That means exploring each region for its delicacies: a fragrant stew or juicy baked fruit from the namesake trees of White Orchard, snacks from the markets of Oxenfurt, fish and mulled drinks from Skellige, and more.

Take a culinary journey through the Continent with The Witcher Cookbook — created by Anita Sarna and Karolina Krupecka of @WitcherKitchen & @NerdsKitchen, it includes 80 mouthwatering recipes inspired by the world of The Witcher games!



Pre-order now: https://t.co/RG8os78PRS pic.twitter.com/QPvEK4ipKH — The Witcher (@witchergame) March 31, 2022

No doubt there'll be plenty of hearty pies and probably some honey cake too. I just hope there are cocktails based on Geralt’s various potions.

A hardcover version of the book is due for release on 25th October and can be pre-ordered now.

And if that doesn’t get your witcher tastebuds salivating, there’s a new game on the way too.