Paramount releases Halo TV show second season trailer

Paramount has released a new trailer for its Halo TV adaptation, as we approach the start date for season two.

The story picks up where the first season left off. Here's the official blurb for season two: "Master Chief John-117 leads his team of elite Spartans against the alien threat known as the Covenant. As humanity's best hope for winning the war, John-117 discovers his deep connection to a mysterious alien structure that holds the key to humankind's salvation, or its destruction - the Halo."

Take a look at the trailer embedded below.

Halo The Series | Season 2 Official Trailer | Paramount+

Season two will begin on 8th February on Paramount Plus with two episodes available at premiere. New episodes will air weekly every Thursday until the season presumably ends on 21st March.

Production for Halo's second season began back in September 2022. Paramount accidentally leaked the start date for season two early back in December, when it made the first season available to watch on YouTube (for specific regions only).

Despite the uproar surrounding certain moments in the adaptation, like the Master Chief face reveal, Master Chief buttocks reveal, and Master Chief having sex whilst Cortana watches from a distance, the show set a record as Paramount Plus' most-watch series premiere globally in its first 24 hours.