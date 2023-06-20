Halo Infinite's narrative cutscenes dropped from seasonal content

Halo Infinite will no longer include seasonal narrative cutscenes from Season 4 onwards.

Brian Jarrard, community director at 343 Industries made the statement on Twitter yesterday, describing the cuts as a trade-off.

"As we've redefined our top priorities and shifted resources internally this year," Jarrard wrote, "we had to make the decision to forego seasonal narrative cutscenes to make room for the team to continue focusing on highly requested features, content, and improvements for Halo Infinite."

Watch on YouTube Halo Infinite - Season 4 preview.

"These trade-offs are never easy to make, and we truly appreciate your support as the team works to make Halo Infinite the best experience possible," Jarrard continued.

In an interview with Xbox Wire published last week, 343 Industries acknowledged it needs to "start showing more noteworthy improvements" to Halo Infinite, following from a promise of "consistency" with the game's seasonal updates.

At the beginning of the year, almost 100 staff were laid off at 343 Industries by Microsoft, leaving Halo's main development team to work on the franchise's multiplayer component for the immediate future. In April, it was revealed that former Halo director Joseph Staten and franchise director Frank O'Connor had both left Microsoft.

Season 4 launches today and will bring back Infection mode and adds a new Career Rank progression system.