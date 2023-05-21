If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Halo Infinite Season 4 includes Infection mode, and it's out next month

"The fight to survive starts on June 20."

Halo Infinite Infection
343 Industries
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

Brace yourself, Spartans – Infection mode is finally coming to Halo Infinite.

"Infection returns in Season 4," 343 Industries announced via a simple tweet posted to the official Halo social media channels. "The fight to survive starts on June 20."

Watch on YouTube
Let's Play Halo Infinite Campaign Gameplay - IT'S TIME TO START THE FIGHT!

Infection – a zombie PvP mode that sees infected Spartans seek out and infect their healthy comrades – has long been a Spartan staple but was notably missing from Infinite when it launched back in 2021.

Microsoft recently promised more "consistency" with Halo Infinite seasonal updates, as its third season launched back in March. The fourth season is set to launch next month along with a new progression system and that highly-anticipated Infection mode.

Halo veteran developer Frank O'Connor recently departed Microsoft, the latest in a long line of high-profile exits from 343 Industries, including Halo Infinite's multiplayer creative director Tom French and former Halo director, Joseph Staten, who has joined Netflix to begin work on a "AAA multiplatform" game.

Other recent departures include David Berger, who served as lead developer on Infinite's ambitious Slipspace Engine technology, and 343's boss Bonnie Ross, who announced her own exit from the company after 15 years.

343 Industries has since issued a brief statement in a bid to quell concerns about Microsoft's flagship franchise, Halo, stating that Halo and Master Chief were "here to stay" and that the 343i team would "continue to develop Halo now and in the future".

Comments
