Halo Infinite's multiplayer creative director parts ways with 343 Industries

"I couldn't be more proud of my time at 343."
Halo Infinite's multiplayer creative director is moving on from 343 Industries.

In a tweet, Tom French said it had been a "massive honour to have been part of a game [they] loved so much" and that they "couldn't be more proud of my time at 343".

Halo Infinite Winter Update trailer.

"After over 11 and a half years on Halo, I step out of my Spartan armor for the last time today to head off to new adventures," French tweeted last night.

"It's been a massive honour to have been part of a game I loved so much as a player and admired so much as a developer. I couldn't be more proud of my time at 343."

The exit comes in the wake of several other high profile exits, including David Berger, who served as lead developer on Infinite's ambitious Slipspace Engine technology, and 343's boss Bonnie Ross announced her own exit from the company after 15 years, to attend to a family medical issue.

ICYMI, iconic Halo map Blood Gulch was recreated in the game's new Forge mode, just hours after its official beta went live.

The long-awaited Forge offering officially arrived as part of Halo Infinite's Winter Update, and of course Blood Gulch was one of the first things on anyone's mind to recreate. Halo fan Epsilon_church_ posted word of their creation to Twitter last month and invited others to try the map for themselves. As Tom pointed out at the time, amusingly, it needed to be named "Coagulation" because "BloodGulch" was blocked.

Here's a full rundown of everything on offer in the Halo Infinite Winter Update.

