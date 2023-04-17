Former Halo Infinite creative head Joseph Staten joins Netflix Games

Following news of his departure from Microsoft earlier this month, former Halo Infinite creative head Joseph Staten has joined Netflix to begin work on a "AAA multiplatform" game.

Staten has been closely associated with the Halo series since 2000, serving in various roles across both Bungie and 343 Industries. He started out as writer and director of cinematics for Halo: Combat Evolved and Halo 2, and would become Halo Infinite's head of creative in 2020.

Word of his departure from 343 Industries arrived in January, amid extensive layoffs at Xbox Studios, when it was reported he would remain at Microsoft in a creative director role. Earlier this month, however, Staten confirmed he had now left Microsoft entirely, only saying he was preparing to embark on a "new adventure".

And now, just a few weeks later, Staten has announced a new role at Netflix Games, where he'll serve as creative director on a brand-new AAA multiplatform game and original IP. "In my work life, there's nothing I love more than collaborating with others to build worlds filled with iconic characters, deep mysteries, and endless adventures," he added in an accompanying tweet.

It's something of an unexpected announcement, not least because Netflix's foray into video games has so far focused exclusively on the mobile market. Staten's talk of a new "AAA multiplatform" title would suggest the streaming service is now ready to expand its previously tentative industry presence considerably further.

Last month, Netflix announced it currently had 70 titles in the works - 16 being developed by its growing line-up of internal studios, including its first team to be built from scratch, and the rest from external partners - with 40 due out this year.