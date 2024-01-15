If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Halo battle royale reportedly cancelled after years of work

Mysterious project no longer set for launch, it's claimed.

Halo Infinite Xbox Oreo skins.
Image credit: Microsoft
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Editor-in-Chief
Published on
17 comments

The mysterious, long-rumoured Halo battle royale project from series co-developer Certain Affinity is no longer in development, a new report has claimed.

Speaking on the XboxEra podcast, reliable insider Shpeshal_Nick said the game, codenamed Project Tatanka, had seemingly been cancelled.

While officially unannounced by Microsoft itself, Certain Affinity had discussed the project publicly in broad terms several times, and said in late 2022 that it had been in the works for more than two years, with nearly 100 people then working on it.

Eurogamer plays Halo Infinite.

That mention of the project followed an earlier promise by Certain Affinity that it was "deepening" its relationship with the Halo series' core developer 343 Industries and that it had been "entrusted with further evolving Halo Infinite in some new and exciting ways".

The project was later discussed in a Bloomberg report on the future of 343 Industries, which stated that Tatanka had begun as a battle royale but "may evolve in different directions".

Eurogamer has contacted Microsoft for comment.

While we wait for announcements on new Halo video games, Paramount last week released its first trailer for the Halo TV series' second season, which debuts next month.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

Halo: Infinite

Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Related topics
343 Industries Action Adventure PC Shooter Xbox Game Studios Xbox One Xbox Series X/S
About the Author
Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Editor-in-Chief

Tom is Eurogamer's Editor-in-Chief. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon. Tom joined Eurogamer in 2010 following a stint running a Nintendo fansite, and still owns two GameCubes. He also still plays Pokémon Go every day.

Comments