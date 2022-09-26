Studio rumoured to be making Halo Infinite battle royale offers fresh tease

Certain Affinity, the studio long-rumoured to be building a battle royale mode for Halo Infinite, has offered up a fresh hint of its plans for the project.

The developer - which has assisted with work on the Halo series from as far back as Halo 2 - was reported to be working on a new battle royale mode back in January. The following month, it issued a statement to confirm it was "deepening" its relationship with franchise holder 343 Industries.

Now, Certain Affinity exec Paul Sams has said the studio's still-technically-unannounced project had been in the works for more than two years, with almost 100 staff working on it.

"The biggest thing we're doing that's public right now, for more than two years now we've been working on Halo Infinite doing something that - they're very prescriptive about what we can say," Sams teased to VentureBeat. "But we're doing something unannounced, and we're doing lead development on that unannounced thing, from conception and design.

"It's something big and new for the franchise. But I can't say any more about it. That's our single largest project of our three projects currently. We have close to 100 developers working on that."

Certain Affinity has recently worked on a range of other projects in a support role, such as Amazon's MMO New World, and the upcoming Warner Bros. blockbuster Hogwarts Legacy.

Infinite itself has struggled since launch, with delays to various features and seasonal content. A Forge mode beta will finally arrive on 8th November, before online campaign co-op at some point between 2nd November and 7th March 2023. Splitscreen co-op is cancelled.

In the meantime, it's been announced that classic Halo 3 map The Pit is coming to Infinite, which should provide a blast of nostalgia.