Classic Halo 3 map The Pit coming to Halo Infinite

Classic Halo 3 multiplayer map The Pit is on the way to Halo Infinite, Microsoft has announced.

The remake of The Pit, considered by some to be one of the greatest Halo multiplayer maps of all time, is built using Halo Infinite's new Forge tools, which come out this November in beta form a year after Halo Infinite launched.

The video below gives us a glimpse at The Pit's new look in Halo Infinite (it looks very different!):

And here's a flythrough of a work-in-progress version of the map:

Halo Infinite developer 343 recently announced the game's near to medium-term roadmap, confirming Forge mode in beta for 8th November, and online campaign co-op at some point between 2nd November and 7th March 2023. Splitscreen co-op is cancelled.

Elsewhere, Halo Infinite's winter update includes new maps and a new game mode called Covert One Flag.