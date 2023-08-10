If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Halo Infinite update turns off Personal AI chat and adds new map

Plus reactive water in Forge.

Halo Infinite
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

An update for Halo Infinite has been released including a new map, bug fixes, and switching off Personal AI chatter.

Your Personal AI is there in multiplayer, chatting away with some helpful (and unhelpful) quips. If that's too much for you, it can now be disabled in the audio settings.

The update also brings a new map, Dredge, available in custom games and matchmaking playlists.

Let's Play Halo Infinite Campaign Co-op Beta Gameplay

Dredge is based on the multiplayer map Countdown from Halo: Reach, but with a few extra tweaks, and was created in Forge mode.

For the next couple of weeks, there's a Dredge 24/7 playlist of different game modes if you really want to learn the intricacies of the map.

Speaking of Forge mode, it's had a couple of improvements including water planes that react dynamically to player collision, projectiles, and vehicles. Menus are also collapsible now.

The update additionally makes improvements to the death cam (you can rotate the camera) and some tweaks have been made to observer mode, like hearing the in-game announcer.

Elsewhere there are plenty of bug fixes and resolved issues. You can check out a full list on the Halo blog.

Back in June, head of live service at 343 Industries Sean Baron admitted Halo Infinite has "struggled" to provide a "consistent pipeline of new content for players" and confirmed the "cadence of content" will improve.

Are you still playing Halo Infinite?

