Five Nights at Freddy's movie sequel officially in the works

After a lot of speculation and a few rumours, the Five Nights at Freddy's movie adaptation is officially getting a sequel.

Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions first announced the news during CinemaCon, which is currently being held in Las Vegas, this week.

In a subsequent post on social media platform X, Blumhouse confirmed the next film will be released sometime in the autumn of next year, but no exact date was given.

At the time of writing, there are no further updates on plot details or returning cast members. That being said, actor Matthew Lillard - who played career counselor Steve Raglan in the first film - previously expressed his hope for a sequel, telling Screen Rant: "It's definitely nice to know that if they're going to make a sequel, the line's, 'I always come back'. That's part of the IP, so I am always coming back."

This sentiment has also been shared by Lillard's Five Nights at Freddy's co-star Josh Hutcherson, who previously told Variety: "I'm dying to get back on set. Emma Tammi, our director, was fantastic, and it was such a fun world to play in. I'm excited to see what they are doing next."

WE ARE CONFIRMING FOR THE FIRST TIME THAT THERE WILL BE A SEQUEL TO FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S, COMING FALL 2025. — Blumhouse (@blumhouse) April 10, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

On its release, Five Nights at Freddy's scored the second-largest debut of all time for a video game adaptation in the US, coming only behind that of Nintendo and Illumination's animated Super Mario Bros. Movie.

The first Five Nights at Freddy's film has now grossed over $291m worldwide, Deadline reports.