Five Nights at Freddy's movie trailer leaks online

A trailer for the upcoming Five Nights at Freddy's movie has leaked online.

Whilst there have been efforts to contain the leak – including a fairly successful community boycott and takedown notices from NBC Universal – the teaser is still available if you're prepared to look.

"I got emails about this early in the day but was at an amusement park with my kids and was unable to see what had happened," series creator Scott Cawthon said in response to a thread added to the Five Nights at Freddy's subreddit.

"I tried to ignore it and enjoy my day, but I was really, really, disheartened," Cawthon added. "I know that Blumhouse and Universal (and me too) have all worked very hard to make something really exciting to share. So the thought of a first-look being spoiled was frustrating, and I was really dreading coming home to see what all had happened while I was away."

Interestingly, though, Cawthon said that whilst it's "really difficult, if not impossible, to prevent people from trying to spoil things for everyone else", "it was really encouraging to see the fanbase pull together and push back against it" and refuse to further share the leaked footage.

"For those of you who resisted watching it, I think you'll be much happier when you're able to see a finished product that is edited and polished, with VFX and proper sounds," Cawthon added (thanks, VGC).

The Five Nights at Freddy's film will be out on 27th October, 2023, just a few weeks after a Five Nights at Freddy's cookbook is set to release in September 2023.

The official Five Night at Freddy's Cookbook - called, unsurprisingly, the Official Five Nights at Freddy's Cookbook – features 40+ recipes for just the type of tucker you'd expect at the Pizzaplex, including Fredbear's Pepperoni X-Press, Chica's Ultimate Thai Chicken Burger, Foxy's Fruity Cove Cooler, and El Chip's Fully Loaded Tortillas.