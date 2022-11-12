FIFA 23 World Cup Swaps Token Tracker and Path to Glory Tracker

FIFA 23 World Cup Swaps Token Tracker and Path to Glory TrackerEverything you need to know about the World Cup in FUT.
FIFA’s controversial first ever winter World Cup in Qatar takes place throughout November and December 2022, and the tournament is going to be pretty unavoidable if you play EA Sports’ FIFA 23 Ultimate Team during that time.
While there isn’t a dedicated World Cup game mode for this tournament in FIFA 23, as we have often seen for summer World Cups, EA Sports is nevertheless rolling out more content than ever before, with multiple new promo teams (including Path to Glory), World Cup Swaps Tokens, and numerous SBCs and Objectives.
World Cup content is available in FUT 23 from Friday, 11th November until Friday, 23rd December, with extra 'End of Event Rewards' tabulated and handed out starting Wednesday, 4th January. In this guide we will break down everything to expect, and also help you keep track of World Cup Swap Token sources and Path to Glory progress so you don’t miss out on any benefits.
On this page:
- World Cup Player Items in FIFA 23 explained
- How to get World Cup Player Items in FIFA 23
- How World Cup Swaps works in FIFA 23
- World Cup Swaps Token tracker for FIFA 23
- World Cup Path to Glory, Heroes and Icons in FIFA 23
- World Cup Path to Glory progress tracker for FIFA 23
- End of World Cup Event Rewards in FIFA 23
If you’re interested in Ultimate Team, we have pages on best starter teams, Squad Battles, Milestone rewards and FUT Coins and trading.
World Cup Player Items in FIFA 23 explained
FUT 23 will be awash with red versions of regular FIFA 23 player items, which are special time-limited World Cup items. Time limited?! Yep, these red players can be used to complete objectives and earn progress towards End of Event Rewards, but they will be removed from all of our clubs starting Wednesday, 4th January .
Fortunately, they are very much an additive thing. EA is adding them to packs in addition to existing content, so they won’t be robbing you of proper pack rewards. You can also track any World Cup Player Item duplicates you pick up, which also count towards your End of Event Rewards, which suggests that these red players will be easy to pack.
This would be in keeping with past World Cup modes, where even the top players were pretty easy to obtain, because their limited shelf life meant they were not going to cause any problems for the FUT cycle power curve.
How to get World Cup Player Items in FIFA 23
World Cup Player Item sources will include:
- World Cup Starter Pack, available the first time you log in after Friday, 11th November
- Packs bought from the store or obtained in event rewards
- Objectives
- Squad Building Challenges
- Moments mode rewards
Initially, World Cup Player Items will be released for every player who was involved in their nation’s qualifying campaign. However, the list of available red players will be trimmed down once official squads are announced, so you will only be able to pack players playing in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
How World Cup Swaps works in FIFA 23
Similar to Icon Swaps, World Cup Swaps Tokens will be obtainable through a mixture of gameplay, SBCs and packs in the store. You will be able to unlock a certain number of them as soon as the campaign begins, and more as the World Cup progresses. They can then be redeemed for specific rewards in the World Cup Swaps area of the SBC section.
The full list of rewards is now available in-game via the Squad Building Challenges "Swaps" tab, and is as follows:
|Tokens Required
|Reward
|40
|World Cup Icon Patrick Vieira (90, CM)
|35
|World Cup Icon Player Pick (1 of 3)
|30
|World Cup Icon Cafu (92, RB)
|25
|World Cup Hero Player Pick (1 of 4)
|20
|Three 84+ x20 Packs
|20
|World Cup Path to Glory Player Pick (1 of 5)
|15
|World Cup Star Fabinho (89, CDM)
|15
|World Cup Star Kingsley Coman (89, LM)
|15
|World Cup Star Eden Hazard (88, LW)
|10
|84+ x20 Pack
|10
|World Cup Star Mason Mount (88, CAM)
|8
|World Cup Star Nathan Ake (87, CB)
|8
|World Cup Star Alvaro Morata (87, ST)
|8
|World Cup Star Julian Brandt (87, CAM)
|8
|World Cup Star Danilo Pereira (87, CDM)
|8
|World Cup Star Joaquin Correa (87, CF)
|8
|World Cup Star Andreas Christensen (87, CB)
|6
|World Cup Star Filip Kostic (88, LM)
|5
|World Cup Star Andrej Kramaric (87, CF)
|5
|World Cup Star Andres Guardado (86, CDM)
|4
|World Cup Star Matias Vina (86, LWB)
|4
|World Cup Star Enner Valencia (86, ST)
|4
|World Cup Star Xherdan Shaqiri (86, CAM)
|4
|World Cup Star Munir El Haddadi (85, LW)
|4
|World Cup Star Bartosz Beresynzski (85, RB)
|4
|World Cup Star Takuma Asano (85, RW)
|4
|World Cup Star Kieffer Moore (85, ST)
|4
|World Cup Star Lee Jae-Sung (85, CM)
|4
|World Cup Star Krepin Diatta (84, RM)
|3
|82+ x20 Rare Players Pack
|3
|World Cup Star Joseph Aidoo (84, CB)
|3
|World Cup Star Reggie Cannon (84, RWB)
|3
|World Cup Star Nouhou Tolo (84, LB)
|2
|World Cup Star Ajdin Hrustic (84, CM)
|2
|World Cup Star Mark-Anthony Kaye
|2
|World Cup Star Yasser Al-Shahrani (84, LB)
|2
|World Cup Star Alireza Jahanbakhsh (84, RW)
|2
|World Cup Star Francisco Calvo (84, CB)
|2
|World Cup Star Montassar Talbi (84, CB)
|2
|World Cup Star Almoez Ali (84, ST)
World Cup Swaps Token tracker for FIFA 23
Below you'll find our World Cup Swaps Token tracker in FIFA 23, which we'll keep updated throughout the World Cup:
Last Updated: Friday, November 11th, 2022.
|Token Number
|Name on Token
|Source
|Available now?
|Expiry
|1
|Corrado
|First Login
|Yes
|Dec 23
|2
|Qin Sheng
|Season Reward Level 5
|Yes
|Dec 23
|3
|Suljic
|Season Reward Level 18
|Yes
|Dec 23
|4
|Morris
|Milestone Objectives - World Cup Swaps Showcase I
|Yes
|Dec 23
|5
|Al Qarni
|Milestone Objectives - World Cup Swaps Showcase I
|Yes
|Dec 23
|6
|Rodrigues
|Milestone Objectives - World Cup Swaps Showcase I
|Yes
|Dec 23
|7
|Ontuzans
|Milestone Objectives - World Cup Swaps Week 1 - Qatar
|Yes
|Dec 23
|8
|Sardelis
|Milestone Objectives - World Cup Swaps Week 1 - Ecuador
|Yes
|Dec 23
|9
|Sildnes
|Milestone Objectives - World Cup Swaps Week 1 - Senegal
|Yes
|Dec 23
|10
|Jota Pereira
|Milestone Objectives - World Cup Swaps Week 1 - Netherlands
|Yes
|Dec 23
|11
|Henderson
|Milestone Objectives - World Cup Swaps Week 1 - England
|Yes
|Dec 23
|12
|McMillan
|Milestone Objectives - World Cup Swaps Week 1 - Iran
|Yes
|Dec 23
|13
|Blackwood
|Milestone Objectives - World Cup Swaps Week 1 - USA
|Yes
|Dec 23
|14
|Ekene
|Milestone Objectives - World Cup Swaps Week 1 - Wales
|Yes
|Dec 23
World Cup Path to Glory, Heroes and Icons in FIFA 23
EA Sports also plans to release multiple promo teams during the World Cup. The ones we know of already are Path to Glory, World Cup Heroes, and World Cup Icons. Unlike World Cup Player Items, these items will be permanent additions to the game. Expect them to be doled out via packs in the store, SBCs and Objectives.
Path to Glory will be familiar to FUT fans who played during past World Cups and the last European Championship, and functions in a similar way. EA has released a squad of players that receive an initial boost, and then those players’ stats will be upgraded based on their team’s performance during the tournament. The qualifying path looks like this:
- Campaign launch: Base Stats, e.g. 85 overall, 3* skills, 4* weak foot
- Qualify from group stages: +1 in-form upgrade, e.g. 85 > 86
- Win Round of 16: +1 in-form upgrade, e.g. 86 > 87
- Win Quarter Finals: 5* weak foot upgrade
- Win Semi Finals: 5* skill move upgrade
- Win the World Cup: +1 in-form upgrade and 3x new traits
Players do not have to play for their country in order to be upgraded, but they obviously do have to be in the Path to Glory squad and this only applies to PtG cards.
Then there are the World Cup Heroes. EA Sports has already revealed that a selection of its Hero cards will receive juiced-up World Cup versions, complete with card artwork designed by Marvel Comics. They will be added to packs in two batches, with the first landing on Friday, 11th November.
What’s more, anyone who pre-ordered the Ultimate Edition of FIFA 23 before August 21st will receive a free untradeable World Cup Hero on Friday, 11th November when they log into the game. The free World Cup Hero will be drawn from the 22 new Heroes, regardless of who is available in packs at the time. It is also worth noting that some of the World Cup Heroes will only be available via SBCs and Objectives, according to the developer.
Finally, EA Sports has also said it plans to release World Cup Icons during the tournament. We have already seen some of these in the initial World Cup Swaps Token content offering. Cards for Vieira and Cafu can be earned by trading in (a lot of) Swap Tokens, and their stats suggest World Cup Icons will sit somewhere between Mid and Prime Icons in ratings, although dynamic images will add to their street cred.
World Cup Path to Glory progress tracker for FIFA 23
As with Road to the Knockouts and Ones to Watch, Path to Glory items are 'dynamic', meaning they can receive upgrades based on certain criteria. We will keep this section of the page updated with their progress.
Last Updated: Friday, November 11th, 2022.
|Player
|Ratings
|Progress
|Positions
|Nation & Club
|Bernardo Silva
|Starting: 90
Current: 90
|Group Stage
|CAM, CM
|Portugal
Man City
|Kalidou Koulibaly
|Starting: 89
Current: 89
|Group Stage
|CB
|Senegal
Chelsea
|Vinicius Junior
|Starting: 88
Current: 88
|Group Stage
|LW
|Brazil
Real Madrid
|Frenkie de Jong
|Starting: 88
Current: 88
|Group Stage
|CM
|Netherlands
Barcelona
|Romelu Lukaku
|Starting: 88
Current: 88
|Group Stage
|ST
|Belgium
Inter Milan
|Steven Berghuis
|Starting: 87
Current: 87
|Group Stage
|CAM
|Netherlands
Ajax
|Carvajal
|Starting: 87
Current: 87
|Group Stage
|RB
|Spain
Real Madrid
|Jack Grealish
|Starting: 87
Current: 87
|Group Stage
|LW
|England
Man City
|Arkadiusz Milik
|Starting: 87
Current: 87
|Group Stage
|ST
|Poland
Juventus
|Antroine Griezmann
|Starting: 87
Current: 87
|Group Stage
|ST
|France
Atletico Madrid
|Serge Gnabry
|Starting: 87
Current: 87
|Group Stage
|RM
|Germany
Bayern Munich
|Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting
|Starting: 86
Current: 86
|Group Stage
|ST
|Cameroon
Bayern Munich
|Thomas Delaney
|Starting: 86
Current: 86
|Group Stage
|CDM
|Denmark
Sevilla
|Ronald Araujo
|Starting: 86
Current: 86
|Group Stage
|CB, RB
|Uruguay
Barcelona
|Bryan Oviedo
|Starting: 85
Current: 85
|Group Stage
|LB, LWB
|Costa Rica
Real Salt Lake
|Gonzalo Plata
|Starting: 85
Current: 85
|Group Stage
|RM
|Ecuador
Real Valladolid
End of World Cup Event Rewards in FIFA 23
The final thing to look out for in FUT 23’s World Cup festivities is the 'End of Event Rewards' feature. In addition to all of the above, you will be able to qualify for extra rewards post-campaign by accumulating large numbers of World Cup time-limited players in your club over the course of the tournament.
You can track your 'End of Event Rewards' progress through a tile in FUT’s main menu, which will also help to keep track of any duplicate FIFA World Cup Player Items. You will then receive any rewards you earned starting Wednesday, 4th January, which is also when World Cup Player Items expire and start to be removed from the game.