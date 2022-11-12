FIFA 23 World Cup Swaps Token Tracker and Path to Glory Tracker

FIFA’s controversial first ever winter World Cup in Qatar takes place throughout November and December 2022, and the tournament is going to be pretty unavoidable if you play EA Sports’ FIFA 23 Ultimate Team during that time.

While there isn’t a dedicated World Cup game mode for this tournament in FIFA 23, as we have often seen for summer World Cups, EA Sports is nevertheless rolling out more content than ever before, with multiple new promo teams (including Path to Glory), World Cup Swaps Tokens, and numerous SBCs and Objectives.

World Cup content is available in FUT 23 from Friday, 11th November until Friday, 23rd December, with extra 'End of Event Rewards' tabulated and handed out starting Wednesday, 4th January. In this guide we will break down everything to expect, and also help you keep track of World Cup Swap Token sources and Path to Glory progress so you don’t miss out on any benefits.

World Cup Player Items in FIFA 23 explained FUT 23 will be awash with red versions of regular FIFA 23 player items, which are special time-limited World Cup items. Time limited?! Yep, these red players can be used to complete objectives and earn progress towards End of Event Rewards, but they will be removed from all of our clubs starting Wednesday, 4th January . Fortunately, they are very much an additive thing. EA is adding them to packs in addition to existing content, so they won’t be robbing you of proper pack rewards. You can also track any World Cup Player Item duplicates you pick up, which also count towards your End of Event Rewards, which suggests that these red players will be easy to pack. This would be in keeping with past World Cup modes, where even the top players were pretty easy to obtain, because their limited shelf life meant they were not going to cause any problems for the FUT cycle power curve. How to get World Cup Player Items in FIFA 23 World Cup Player Item sources will include: World Cup Starter Pack, available the first time you log in after Friday, 11th November

Packs bought from the store or obtained in event rewards

Objectives

Squad Building Challenges

Moments mode rewards Initially, World Cup Player Items will be released for every player who was involved in their nation’s qualifying campaign. However, the list of available red players will be trimmed down once official squads are announced, so you will only be able to pack players playing in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

How World Cup Swaps works in FIFA 23 Similar to Icon Swaps, World Cup Swaps Tokens will be obtainable through a mixture of gameplay, SBCs and packs in the store. You will be able to unlock a certain number of them as soon as the campaign begins, and more as the World Cup progresses. They can then be redeemed for specific rewards in the World Cup Swaps area of the SBC section. The full list of rewards is now available in-game via the Squad Building Challenges "Swaps" tab, and is as follows: Tokens Required Reward 40 World Cup Icon Patrick Vieira (90, CM) 35 World Cup Icon Player Pick (1 of 3) 30 World Cup Icon Cafu (92, RB) 25 World Cup Hero Player Pick (1 of 4) 20 Three 84+ x20 Packs 20 World Cup Path to Glory Player Pick (1 of 5) 15 World Cup Star Fabinho (89, CDM) 15 World Cup Star Kingsley Coman (89, LM) 15 World Cup Star Eden Hazard (88, LW) 10 84+ x20 Pack 10 World Cup Star Mason Mount (88, CAM) 8 World Cup Star Nathan Ake (87, CB) 8 World Cup Star Alvaro Morata (87, ST) 8 World Cup Star Julian Brandt (87, CAM) 8 World Cup Star Danilo Pereira (87, CDM) 8 World Cup Star Joaquin Correa (87, CF) 8 World Cup Star Andreas Christensen (87, CB) 6 World Cup Star Filip Kostic (88, LM) 5 World Cup Star Andrej Kramaric (87, CF) 5 World Cup Star Andres Guardado (86, CDM) 4 World Cup Star Matias Vina (86, LWB) 4 World Cup Star Enner Valencia (86, ST) 4 World Cup Star Xherdan Shaqiri (86, CAM) 4 World Cup Star Munir El Haddadi (85, LW) 4 World Cup Star Bartosz Beresynzski (85, RB) 4 World Cup Star Takuma Asano (85, RW) 4 World Cup Star Kieffer Moore (85, ST) 4 World Cup Star Lee Jae-Sung (85, CM) 4 World Cup Star Krepin Diatta (84, RM) 3 82+ x20 Rare Players Pack 3 World Cup Star Joseph Aidoo (84, CB) 3 World Cup Star Reggie Cannon (84, RWB) 3 World Cup Star Nouhou Tolo (84, LB) 2 World Cup Star Ajdin Hrustic (84, CM) 2 World Cup Star Mark-Anthony Kaye 2 World Cup Star Yasser Al-Shahrani (84, LB) 2 World Cup Star Alireza Jahanbakhsh (84, RW) 2 World Cup Star Francisco Calvo (84, CB) 2 World Cup Star Montassar Talbi (84, CB) 2 World Cup Star Almoez Ali (84, ST)

World Cup Swaps Token tracker for FIFA 23 Below you'll find our World Cup Swaps Token tracker in FIFA 23, which we'll keep updated throughout the World Cup: Last Updated: Friday, November 11th, 2022. Token Number Name on Token Source Available now? Expiry 1 Corrado First Login Yes Dec 23 2 Qin Sheng Season Reward Level 5 Yes Dec 23 3 Suljic Season Reward Level 18 Yes Dec 23 4 Morris Milestone Objectives - World Cup Swaps Showcase I Yes Dec 23 5 Al Qarni Milestone Objectives - World Cup Swaps Showcase I Yes Dec 23 6 Rodrigues Milestone Objectives - World Cup Swaps Showcase I Yes Dec 23 7 Ontuzans Milestone Objectives - World Cup Swaps Week 1 - Qatar Yes Dec 23 8 Sardelis Milestone Objectives - World Cup Swaps Week 1 - Ecuador Yes Dec 23 9 Sildnes Milestone Objectives - World Cup Swaps Week 1 - Senegal Yes Dec 23 10 Jota Pereira Milestone Objectives - World Cup Swaps Week 1 - Netherlands Yes Dec 23 11 Henderson Milestone Objectives - World Cup Swaps Week 1 - England Yes Dec 23 12 McMillan Milestone Objectives - World Cup Swaps Week 1 - Iran Yes Dec 23 13 Blackwood Milestone Objectives - World Cup Swaps Week 1 - USA Yes Dec 23 14 Ekene Milestone Objectives - World Cup Swaps Week 1 - Wales Yes Dec 23

World Cup Path to Glory, Heroes and Icons in FIFA 23 EA Sports also plans to release multiple promo teams during the World Cup. The ones we know of already are Path to Glory, World Cup Heroes, and World Cup Icons. Unlike World Cup Player Items, these items will be permanent additions to the game. Expect them to be doled out via packs in the store, SBCs and Objectives. Path to Glory will be familiar to FUT fans who played during past World Cups and the last European Championship, and functions in a similar way. EA has released a squad of players that receive an initial boost, and then those players’ stats will be upgraded based on their team’s performance during the tournament. The qualifying path looks like this: Campaign launch: Base Stats, e.g. 85 overall, 3* skills, 4* weak foot

Base Stats, e.g. 85 overall, 3* skills, 4* weak foot Qualify from group stages: +1 in-form upgrade, e.g. 85 > 86

+1 in-form upgrade, e.g. 85 > 86 Win Round of 16: +1 in-form upgrade, e.g. 86 > 87

+1 in-form upgrade, e.g. 86 > 87 Win Quarter Finals: 5* weak foot upgrade

5* weak foot upgrade Win Semi Finals: 5* skill move upgrade

5* skill move upgrade Win the World Cup: +1 in-form upgrade and 3x new traits Players do not have to play for their country in order to be upgraded, but they obviously do have to be in the Path to Glory squad and this only applies to PtG cards. Then there are the World Cup Heroes. EA Sports has already revealed that a selection of its Hero cards will receive juiced-up World Cup versions, complete with card artwork designed by Marvel Comics. They will be added to packs in two batches, with the first landing on Friday, 11th November. What’s more, anyone who pre-ordered the Ultimate Edition of FIFA 23 before August 21st will receive a free untradeable World Cup Hero on Friday, 11th November when they log into the game. The free World Cup Hero will be drawn from the 22 new Heroes, regardless of who is available in packs at the time. It is also worth noting that some of the World Cup Heroes will only be available via SBCs and Objectives, according to the developer. Finally, EA Sports has also said it plans to release World Cup Icons during the tournament. We have already seen some of these in the initial World Cup Swaps Token content offering. Cards for Vieira and Cafu can be earned by trading in (a lot of) Swap Tokens, and their stats suggest World Cup Icons will sit somewhere between Mid and Prime Icons in ratings, although dynamic images will add to their street cred.

World Cup Path to Glory progress tracker for FIFA 23 As with Road to the Knockouts and Ones to Watch, Path to Glory items are 'dynamic', meaning they can receive upgrades based on certain criteria. We will keep this section of the page updated with their progress. Last Updated: Friday, November 11th, 2022. Player Ratings Progress Positions Nation & Club Bernardo Silva Starting: 90

Current: 90 Group Stage CAM, CM Portugal

Man City Kalidou Koulibaly Starting: 89

Current: 89 Group Stage CB Senegal

Chelsea Vinicius Junior Starting: 88

Current: 88 Group Stage LW Brazil

Real Madrid Frenkie de Jong Starting: 88

Current: 88 Group Stage CM Netherlands

Barcelona Romelu Lukaku Starting: 88

Current: 88 Group Stage ST Belgium

Inter Milan Steven Berghuis Starting: 87

Current: 87 Group Stage CAM Netherlands

Ajax Carvajal Starting: 87

Current: 87 Group Stage RB Spain

Real Madrid Jack Grealish Starting: 87

Current: 87 Group Stage LW England

Man City Arkadiusz Milik Starting: 87

Current: 87 Group Stage ST Poland

Juventus Antroine Griezmann Starting: 87

Current: 87 Group Stage ST France

Atletico Madrid Serge Gnabry Starting: 87

Current: 87 Group Stage RM Germany

Bayern Munich Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting Starting: 86

Current: 86 Group Stage ST Cameroon

Bayern Munich Thomas Delaney Starting: 86

Current: 86 Group Stage CDM Denmark

Sevilla Ronald Araujo Starting: 86

Current: 86 Group Stage CB, RB Uruguay

Barcelona Bryan Oviedo Starting: 85

Current: 85 Group Stage LB, LWB Costa Rica

Real Salt Lake Gonzalo Plata Starting: 85

Current: 85 Group Stage RM Ecuador

Real Valladolid