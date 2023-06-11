Fallout 76 is headed to Atlantic City

Fallout 76's next expansion will take Bethesda's game to Atlantic City, the spiritual home of Monopoly, according to a nifty animated trailer that dropped during Xbox's summer showcase.

The video announced that after Appalachia had welcomed 15 million dwellers, Atlantic City beckons. New Jersey's pleasure city was invoked with a lot of gambling imagery and a neat riff on one of Springsteen's greatest songs, which I enjoyed at least.

Watch on YouTube Fallout 76.

Not much else to say at the moment, but the game is "coming soon". If you get a chance, do dust off Nebraska, which is one of the Boss' finest.