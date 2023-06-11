If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Fallout 76 is headed to Atlantic City

Everything dies, baby, that's a fact.

A exterior shot of Emma's fashion boutique in Fallout 76. It's a small building with an open middle, and you can see mannequins modelling clothes in the windows on the outside of the building. It's nice.
Bethesda / Eurogamer
Christian Donlan avatar
News by Christian Donlan Features Editor
Published on

Fallout 76's next expansion will take Bethesda's game to Atlantic City, the spiritual home of Monopoly, according to a nifty animated trailer that dropped during Xbox's summer showcase.

The video announced that after Appalachia had welcomed 15 million dwellers, Atlantic City beckons. New Jersey's pleasure city was invoked with a lot of gambling imagery and a neat riff on one of Springsteen's greatest songs, which I enjoyed at least.

Watch on YouTube
Fallout 76.

Not much else to say at the moment, but the game is "coming soon". If you get a chance, do dust off Nebraska, which is one of the Boss' finest.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Christian Donlan avatar

Christian Donlan

Features Editor

Christian Donlan is a features editor for Eurogamer. He is the author of The Unmapped Mind, published as The Inward Empire in the US.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch