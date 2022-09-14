Fall Guys Season 2 release time estimate and what to expect from Season 2: Satellite Scramble

Fall Guys Season 2 is the first major update since its free-to-play relaunch earlier this year.

After being teased with an in-game event, Satellite Repair, the Fall Guys season theme is Satellite Scramble - with new events, rounds and of course, Battle Pass to progress through.

This page features our Fall Guys Season 2 release time estimate and everything you can expect from the new space-bound theme.

On this page:

Fall Guys Season 2 release time estimate

Fall Guys Season 2 has a release date of Thursday, September 15th on all platforms.

As always, developer Mediatonic doesn't disclose when new seasons go live. Based on the in-game countdown for when the current Satellite Repair event ends, this puts the best estimate at the following release time in these regions:

UK: 10am (BST / UK)

10am (BST / UK) Europe: 11am (CEST / West Europe)

11am (CEST / West Europe) East Coast US: 5am (EST / East Coast US)

5am (EST / East Coast US) West Coast US: 2am (PST / West Coast US)

Additionally, know that Season 1 of Fall Guys went live by 9:30am UK time - half an hour before the above - suggesting this is the expected time when new updates go live.

Things could differ, of course - this is an online game with a significant update, after all - so for those in the Americas, it might be best to wait until the morning local time to be safe.

Before the free-to-play launch, seasons released sometime in the afternoon UK time (around four to six hours after the above) so if it doesn't hit our estimate, we'd certainly expect it by then.

What's new in Season 2: Satellite Scramble?

The second season of Fall Guys has a space-theme, were "the residents of the Blunderdome leaving the relative safety of their planet for the first time, with their hearts hungry for adventure".

Here's what you can expect:

The Satellite Explorers launch event, which has you "repairing, rebuilding and designing" the Fall Guys satellite within new arenas, offering rewards including:

Space Bean Nickname (200 Points earned)



200 Kudos (300 Points earned)



Satellite Explorer Nameplate (500 Points earned)



Space Icons Pattern (800 Points earned)



Satellite Backpack (1000 Points earned)

Eight new and revamped rounds, including Tiptoe Finale ("one wrong step could send you tumbling into the cosmos"), Starchart ("take a leap of faith and walk the invisible paths to the end of the race"), Pixel Painters (which "has you hopping on tiles to spell out the correct patterns"), Cosmic Highway ("players hop across rows of moving platforms") and more.

A new Season Pass with over 100 tiers of rewards and unlocks - including costumes for the likes of Xenomorph, Hatsune Miku and Spock.

As well as the above, unannounced "improvements, bug fixes and new features", and likely some mid-season surprises.

Good luck with Fall Guys Season 2!