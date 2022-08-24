This week on the Eurogamer Newscast, we're picking out our favourite bits - and not so favourites - from this week's big Gamescom Opening Night Live showcase.

It's a relatively quiet year for Gamescom - though it is lovely to see the show back on its feet and filled with sweaty attendees - and it's fair to say this was reflected in last night's showings. We got a big reveal for Dead Island 2 - which is not set on an island - and a release date for Return to Monkey Island, but otherwise, surprises were thin on the ground, and there were a lot of CGI trailers.

Those aside, and ignoring Kojima shilling his podcast, we still got an array of interesting games to look forward to over the next 12 months, even if not all of them were AAA-sized or from franchises you might have heard of. I particularly liked the look of Moonbreaker, Atlus Fallen and Where Winds Meet, games I'd never heard of before last night. But what did everyone else think? Tom Phillips, Ed Nightingale, Victoria Kennedy and Liv Ngan discuss.

Watch on YouTube Eurogamer Newscast: Gamescom Opening Night Live special