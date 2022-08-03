Elden Ring modder cuts Erdtree to improve frame rate

Elden Ring has been heavily criticised for its performance issues, particularly its PC iteration.

That's why one modder has taken matters into their own hands and taken drastic measures: chopping down the Erdtree.

For the unfamiliar, the Ertree is the giant golden tree that not only dominates the world with its shimmering branches, but dominates the narrative and the lives of the inhabitants in The Lands Between.

Removing the Erdtree is pretty serious business, then. But it seems its giant size and many particle effects were causing a tanking frame rate.

"The closer I got to the Erdtree the more demanding the game became," K4richard told PC Gamer, the modder behind the Remove Erd Tree (FPS boost) mod, available on Nexus Mods.

"The Erdtree and a bunch of particle effects were clearly the root cause of the problem. After removing the tree and a couple of particles I was able to play at 30 fps on a low-end PC. A whopping 15 frames increased on a GT 1030! This mod practically lowered the graphics card requirements for the game," they said.

The mod is currently in beta, with a few branches of the tree remaining that the modder plans to fix.

But it appears to have a significant impact on performance, especially during certain boss fights that occur at the foot of the tree.

Plenty of mods have been created for Elden Ring since its release, but perhaps most exciting of all is the forthcoming Convergence mod that could drastically alter the game.